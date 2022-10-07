DEXTools (DEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $246,748.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $246,748.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools was first traded on June 8th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,420,349 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @dextoolsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools (DEXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEXTools has a current supply of 145,733,255 with 98,420,349.28932936 in circulation. The last known price of DEXTools is 0.11603619 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $217,036.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dextools.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

