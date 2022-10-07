DEXTools (DEXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $246,748.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $246,748.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools was first traded on June 8th, 2020. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,420,349 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @dextoolsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools (DEXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEXTools has a current supply of 145,733,255 with 98,420,349.28932936 in circulation. The last known price of DEXTools is 0.11603619 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $217,036.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dextools.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

