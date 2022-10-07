DFSocial Gaming Market Cap Hits $77,882.96 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $77,882.96 and approximately $3.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 27th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 tokens. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @dfsocial_gaming and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DFSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com. The Reddit community for DFSocial Gaming is https://reddit.com/r/dfsocial_gaming/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com.

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DFSocial Gaming has a current supply of 18,615,000 with 12,321,318 in circulation. The last known price of DFSocial Gaming is 0.00631495 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dfsocial.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.