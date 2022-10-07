dFund (DFND) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $476,478.00

dFund (DFND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, dFund has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. dFund has a market capitalization of $476,478.00 and $37,407.00 worth of dFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFund token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dFund alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dFund Token Profile

dFund launched on May 1st, 2021. dFund’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for dFund is d-fund.io. dFund’s official Twitter account is @dfundproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dFund

According to CryptoCompare, “dFund (DFND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dFund has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dFund is 0.00047819 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $35,702.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://d-fund.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.