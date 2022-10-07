dFuture Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4,251.00 (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the dollar. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $4,251.00 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dFuture token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00034737 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001926 BTC.

dFuture Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 tokens. dFuture’s official website is www.dfuture.com. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dfuture_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dFuture is https://reddit.com/r/dfuture_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dFuture Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dFuture (DFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the HECO platform. dFuture has a current supply of 111,739,960 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dFuture is 0.00003804 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dfuture.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.