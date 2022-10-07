Dhabi Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (DBC)

Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Dhabi Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dhabi Coin has a market capitalization of $22,822.48 and $11,169.00 worth of Dhabi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dhabi Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Dhabi Coin Profile

Dhabi Coin (DBC) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Dhabi Coin’s official Twitter account is @dhabicoinuae. Dhabi Coin’s official message board is dhabicoin.medium.com. The Reddit community for Dhabi Coin is https://reddit.com/r/dhabicoin. Dhabi Coin’s official website is dhabicoin.ae.

Buying and Selling Dhabi Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dhabi Coin (DBC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dhabi Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dhabi Coin is 0.0001076 USD and is up 5.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $619.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dhabicoin.ae/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dhabi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dhabi Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dhabi Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

