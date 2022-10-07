DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.37 million, a P/E ratio of 576.58, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. DHI Group has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

