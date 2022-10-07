Diamond Love (LOVE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17,719.32

Diamond Love (LOVE) traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. Diamond Love has a market cap of $17,719.32 and $14,176.00 worth of Diamond Love was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond Love has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond Love token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.52 or 1.00020416 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002655 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00051045 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063488 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Diamond Love Profile

LOVE is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Diamond Love’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,202,505,345 tokens. The official website for Diamond Love is diamondlove.io. Diamond Love’s official Twitter account is @diamondedx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diamond Love

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond Love (LOVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron10 platform. Diamond Love has a current supply of 999,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Diamond Love is 0.00000041 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $264.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://diamondlove.io/.”

