DIGG Market Cap Tops $2.05 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $54,184.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG token can now be bought for approximately $3,576.13 or 0.18317431 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 23rd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 574 tokens. DIGG’s official website is badger.finance. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIGG has a current supply of 6,613.10392834 with 573.92652341 in circulation. The last known price of DIGG is 3,588.03287286 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $26,923.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://badger.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

