Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Market Cap Reaches $201,047.52

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $201,047.52 and approximately $575.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency’s launch date was August 29th, 2020. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The official message board for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org/resources. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @drctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/drctoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Reserve Currency Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Digital Reserve Currency has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Digital Reserve Currency is 0.00020723 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,572.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://drcglobal.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

