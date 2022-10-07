DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $484,011.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2018. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,390,396,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,388,534,346 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @digitalbitsorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is https://reddit.com/r/digitalbits_xdb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalBits (XDB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DigitalBits has a current supply of 1,390,396,338.1718 with 1,388,534,346.2174733 in circulation. The last known price of DigitalBits is 0.00278884 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $845,612.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.digitalbits.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

