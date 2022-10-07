Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $79,346.57 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020969 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00270812 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001337 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,649,068 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is https://reddit.com/r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @digitalcoindgc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin (DGC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DGC through the process of mining. Digitalcoin has a current supply of 39,645,978.34403641. The last known price of Digitalcoin is 0.00199702 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://digitalcoin.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

