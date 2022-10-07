disBalancer Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147,713.45 (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $147,713.45 and approximately $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,460,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,122,056 tokens. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for disBalancer is medium.com/@disbalancer. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer (DDOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. disBalancer has a current supply of 7,460,000 with 6,728,664.25 in circulation. The last known price of disBalancer is 0.07001033 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12,849.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://disbalancer.com/.”

