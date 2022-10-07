Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diversey from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.22.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Diversey has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Diversey’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

