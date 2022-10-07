Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $864,092.22 and $10,273.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2020. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,819,250 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @drscoinofficial. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Doctors Coin (DRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doctors Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Doctors Coin is 0.00190616 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $11,803.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://drscoin.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.