Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 0.5% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00020977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00271649 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001322 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003128 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate DOGE through the process of mining. Dogecoin has a current supply of 132,670,764,299.89409. The last known price of Dogecoin is 0.06343057 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 571 active market(s) with $325,713,110.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

