DOGEFOOD (DOGEFOOD) Price Down 85.6% Over Last Week

DOGEFOOD (DOGEFOOD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One DOGEFOOD token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DOGEFOOD has traded 85.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFOOD has a market capitalization of $10,930.80 and $14,760.00 worth of DOGEFOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DOGEFOOD Token Profile

DOGEFOOD was first traded on January 2nd, 2022. DOGEFOOD’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,110,212,125,693,470 tokens. DOGEFOOD’s official message board is medium.com/@dogefood. DOGEFOOD’s official Twitter account is @dogefood_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOGEFOOD’s official website is www.dogefoodbsc.com. The Reddit community for DOGEFOOD is https://reddit.com/r/dogefoodbscofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DOGEFOOD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOGEFOOD (DOGEFOOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DOGEFOOD has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DOGEFOOD is 0 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dogefoodbsc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGEFOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

