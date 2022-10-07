DogemonGo (DOGO) 1-Day Volume Hits $9,323.00

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. DogemonGo has a market capitalization of $604,169.21 and approximately $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogemonGo token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogemonGo has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

DogemonGo’s genesis date was August 4th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DogemonGo is medium.com/@dogemongoapp. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @dogemongoapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo (DOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogemonGo has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogemonGo is 0.00000616 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,340.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogemongo.com/.”

