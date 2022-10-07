DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $26,913.91

DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One DogeQueen token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogeQueen has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar. DogeQueen has a market cap of $26,913.91 and approximately $15,423.00 worth of DogeQueen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

DogeQueen Token Profile

DogeQueen launched on January 31st, 2022. DogeQueen’s total supply is 60,114,539,355,325,500 tokens. DogeQueen’s official Twitter account is @dogequeenbsc. The official website for DogeQueen is dogequeeen.com.

Buying and Selling DogeQueen

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeQueen (DOGEQUEEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogeQueen has a current supply of 60,114,539,355,325,500 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogeQueen is 0 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://dogequeeen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeQueen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeQueen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeQueen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

