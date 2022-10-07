Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

Insider Transactions at Doma

In other news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,843,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,968,960.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 499,762 shares of company stock worth $356,296. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Doma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Doma by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 195,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Price Performance

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Doma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. Analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

