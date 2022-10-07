Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DBM. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.77 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The stock has a market cap of C$501.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$866.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

