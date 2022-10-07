Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.25 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on DBM. Raymond James lowered Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.11.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.77 on Tuesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$8.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82. The stock has a market cap of C$501.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
