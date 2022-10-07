Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 8,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,159.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $23.00 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 13,243.58%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

