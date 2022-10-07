Donut (DONUT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Donut token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $132,056.25 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s launch date was December 5th, 2019. Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Buying and Selling Donut

According to CryptoCompare, “Donut (DONUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Donut has a current supply of 120,355,919.278521. The last known price of Donut is 0.00132205 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $259.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

