Doont Buy (DBUY) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Doont Buy (DBUY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Doont Buy has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Doont Buy token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Doont Buy has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $8,826.00 worth of Doont Buy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doont Buy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Doont Buy Token Profile

Doont Buy’s genesis date was August 11th, 2021. Doont Buy’s total supply is 457,553,588 tokens. Doont Buy’s official Twitter account is @doontbuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doont Buy is www.doontbuy.org.

Doont Buy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doont Buy (DBUY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doont Buy has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Doont Buy is 0.00260703 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,243.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.doontbuy.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doont Buy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doont Buy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doont Buy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doont Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doont Buy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.