DOOR (DOOR) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

DOOR (DOOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, DOOR has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. DOOR has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $10,318.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DOOR

DOOR launched on June 30th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 tokens. The official message board for DOOR is doorcoin.substack.com. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/doorcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DOOR is doortoken.org. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @door_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR (DOOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DOOR has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DOOR is 0.01820265 USD and is down -6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,411.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doortoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

