Dopex Price Down 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Dopex has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Dopex token can now be bought for about $241.76 or 0.01243723 BTC on major exchanges. Dopex has a total market capitalization of $27.80 million and $979,635.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dopex Token Profile

Dopex’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000 tokens. The official website for Dopex is www.dopex.io. The official message board for Dopex is blog.dopex.io. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @dopex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dopex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (DPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dopex has a current supply of 500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dopex is 256.03038156 USD and is down -9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $644,497.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dopex.io/.”

