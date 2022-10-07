Dora Factory (DORA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.72 Million

Dora Factory (DORA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Dora Factory token can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00016028 BTC on popular exchanges. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,401,207 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,401,206.53359176 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 3.06801489 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,279,775.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

