Dotmoovs 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $248,356.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $248,356.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dotmoovs token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Token Profile

Dotmoovs’ launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 648,000,000 tokens. Dotmoovs’ official website is www.dotmoovs.com. Dotmoovs’ official message board is medium.com/@dotmoovs. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dotmoovs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dotmoovs has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 496,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dotmoovs is 0.00627292 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $393,563.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dotmoovs.com/.”

