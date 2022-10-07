DR1VER Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12,249.63 (DR1$)

DR1VER (DR1$) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One DR1VER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DR1VER has traded 8% higher against the dollar. DR1VER has a total market cap of $12,249.63 and approximately $95,759.00 worth of DR1VER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

About DR1VER

DR1VER’s launch date was July 4th, 2022. DR1VER’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,000 tokens. DR1VER’s official Twitter account is @dr1ver_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DR1VER is t.me/dr1ver_official. DR1VER’s official website is www.dr1ver.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DR1VER (DR1$) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DR1VER has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DR1VER is 0.01200078 USD and is up 21.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $89,917.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dr1ver.io/.”

