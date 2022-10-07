DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.85. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.