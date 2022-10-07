Dragon Verse (DRV) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $540.11

Dragon Verse (DRV) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Dragon Verse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dragon Verse has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Dragon Verse has a market capitalization of $540.11 and approximately $12,739.00 worth of Dragon Verse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About Dragon Verse

Dragon Verse was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Dragon Verse’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,569,456 tokens. Dragon Verse’s official website is dragonverse.finance. The Reddit community for Dragon Verse is https://reddit.com/r/dragon-verse. Dragon Verse’s official Twitter account is @dragonverse_oa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Verse’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonverse.

Dragon Verse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Verse (DRV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragon Verse has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Verse is 0.00003682 USD and is down -4.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonverse.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Verse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Verse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Verse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

