Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $44,882.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dragonchain was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain (DRGN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dragonchain has a current supply of 433,494,437 with 370,772,651.3625188 in circulation. The last known price of Dragonchain is 0.01819234 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $31,712.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

