DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One DragonVein token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $18,152.56 and $4,864.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein launched on February 8th, 2018. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonVein (DVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. DragonVein has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 605,026,614 in circulation. The last known price of DragonVein is 0.00004001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,456.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dragonvein.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.