Draken (DRK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,276.00

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Draken has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. Draken has a market capitalization of $437,744.26 and $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Draken coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Draken alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Draken

DRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2020. Draken’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Draken is binemon.io. The official message board for Draken is binemon.medium.com.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draken (DRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Draken has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Draken is 0.00047007 USD and is up 30.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,375.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Draken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Draken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Draken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Draken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.