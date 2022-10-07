DRIFE (DRF) Hits One Day Volume of $6,357.00

DRIFE (DRF) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DRIFE has a total market cap of $200,941.01 and $6,357.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE’s total supply is 1,538,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,339,126 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DRIFE

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

