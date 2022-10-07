Drip Network (DRIP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $604,234.11

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Drip Network token can now be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00030944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drip Network has a total market cap of $604,234.11 and $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @dripcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Drip Network’s official website is drip.community.

Drip Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drip Network (DRIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Drip Network has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Drip Network is 6.10365803 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $58,229.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://drip.community/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drip Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

