DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 172 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $17,058,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average is $178.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

