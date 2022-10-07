DuckDaoDime Reaches Market Cap of $2.17 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00010768 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008897 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Token Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2021. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official message board is medium.com/duckdao. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDaoDime (DDIM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DuckDaoDime has a current supply of 1,472,092.49864144 with 1,037,792.71823403 in circulation. The last known price of DuckDaoDime is 2.10784184 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $116,065.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://duckdao.io/.”

