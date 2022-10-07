Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $108.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $90.65 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

