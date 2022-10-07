Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $965,400.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $965,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $942,600.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $4,226,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $5,450,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.