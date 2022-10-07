DUSD Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16,617.55 (DUSD)

DUSD Network (DUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, DUSD Network has traded flat against the dollar. DUSD Network has a total market capitalization of $16,617.55 and $38,826.00 worth of DUSD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DUSD Network token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

About DUSD Network

DUSD Network launched on July 6th, 2021. The official website for DUSD Network is dusd.network. The official message board for DUSD Network is medium.com/@dusd.network. DUSD Network’s official Twitter account is @dusdnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DUSD Network is https://reddit.com/r/dusdnetwork.

DUSD Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DUSD Network (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DUSD Network has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DUSD Network is 0.0000325 USD and is up 35.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $56.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dusd.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DUSD Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DUSD Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DUSD Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

