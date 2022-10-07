Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.0112 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $4,314.37 and approximately $24,868.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,525 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is www.dynft.io. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @ddynmt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

