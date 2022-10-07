e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $849,042.96

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $849,042.96 and $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020981 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00269032 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003109 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000193 BTC.
About e-Gulden
EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,646 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.
Buying and Selling e-Gulden
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
