e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $849,042.96

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $849,042.96 and $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00269032 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003109 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,646 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

