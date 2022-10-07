EarnX Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.39 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the dollar. One EarnX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About EarnX
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EarnX Coin Trading
