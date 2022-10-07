easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.32) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. HSBC set a GBX 725 ($8.76) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 490 ($5.92) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 615.71 ($7.44).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 295.40 ($3.57) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 436.32.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

