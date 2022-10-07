Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $8.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

