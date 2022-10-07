Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0297 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $8.59 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $12.93.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.