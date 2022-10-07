Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.48.

CTS opened at C$7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

