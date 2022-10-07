Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ)

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (TSE:PGZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 price objective on the stock.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.