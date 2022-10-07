Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $159.00 at Citigroup

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Stock Down 1.8 %

Ecolab stock opened at $148.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

