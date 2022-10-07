EDDASwap Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last Week (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. EDDASwap has a total market capitalization of $635,399.00 and approximately $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDDASwap token can currently be purchased for $122.00 or 0.00623512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDDASwap Profile

EDDASwap launched on March 10th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 tokens. The official message board for EDDASwap is medium.com/@eddaswap. EDDASwap’s official website is eddaswap.com. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @eddaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EDDASwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap (EDDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EDDASwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of EDDASwap is 122.26185695 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $90,781.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eddaswap.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDDASwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

